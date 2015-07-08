First candidate announces run for Sioux City Community School Board

Four seats are up for election on the Sioux City Community School board.



The first candidate for those seats filed his papers to get into the race Wednesday.



Dan Greenwell is the father of four students who have attended the Sioux City Community Schools.



He recently lobbied the school board for amendments to the "Standards Based Grading" system.



Greenwell is also the Chief Financial Officer for the Shelby Monroe Group.



He says his business experience will help him bring something new to the table if elected.



"I believe the board needs a diversity of public and private sector members," said Greenwell. "We have a good representation of public sector members. And I think I would be a good representative for the private sector members and also be an experienced financial steward of the district's funds."



To run for seats on the school board, residents must have a petition with 50 signatures from residents of the Sioux City Community School District.



That petition, along with an affidavit of candidacy, must be turned in to the board secretary by July 30th.



