The Midwest is hammered by severe storms overnight

The Midwest was under a storm assault overnight.



Torrential rain triggering flash flooding from Ohio to Kentucky.



And it's not over yet.



Tornado sirens, sounding in Minneapolis, as severe weather pummels parts of the Midwest overnight.



Damaging winds, large hail, and thunderstorms ripping through Minnesota to Illinois into Monday morning.



Drivers scouring to find safety under a bridge as southern Minnesota gets slammed with winds up to 80 miles per hour, in Kentucky, firefighters rescue

stranded drivers in Louisville.



As up to 5 inches of torrential rain triggers massive flash flooding over the weekend.



Cars half-way submerged underwater in Ohio, after flash flooding strikes 12 miles outside of Columbus



And the severe weather is not over, tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail expected today throughout the Midwest.



And severe storms moving into the south by Tuesday.