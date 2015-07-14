CENTSABLE HEALTH: Staying Hydrated

* 318 Americans die every year due to heat-related illnesses (CDC) most of these deaths are preventable.

* Being exposed to high heat for a prolonged time can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke

* Most at risk for heat-related problems include

1. Children

2. Athletes and exercisers

3. Outdoor workers

4. Elderly

* Signs of dehydration

o Thirst

o Flushed skin

o Fatigue

o Increased body temperature

o Faster breathing and heart rate

o Dizziness

o Weakness

o Labored breathing

* Monitor hydration

o Urine color: first morning urine is best indicator of hydration status. Dark colored urine (apple juice, ice tea) is sign of dehydration. Urine may change colors after taking vitamin supplement - not an indicator of hydration status.

o Body weight: monitoring weight after first urine is best time to monitor weight. May be less effective in females due to menstrual cycle.

o Sweat loss: measure body weight before and after exercise

* Fluid losses are increased by

o Air temperature

o Exercise intensity and duration

o Body size and gender (men)

o Fitness level - well-trained athletes perspire more

* Sports drinks

o Only need if you are engaged in intense physical activity for more than 1 hour without stopping

o However, if you are more likely to drink more fluids due to taste of sports drink, that is better than nothing

* Drink before you're thirsty and drink on a schedule if outside for a long time

* Avoid caffeine and alcohol - both increase urine production, therefore affecting hydration

* Can lose ~ 11 cups of fluid during exercise

* Adult recommendations

o 13 cups for men and 9 cups for women per day

o 17-20 ounces before

o 7-10 ounces every 20 minutes

o 24 ounces after

o **one adult-sized gulp = 1 ounces

* Child Recommendations

o 4-8 ounces before

o 5-9 ounces during

o 24 ounces after

o **one child-sized gulp = ½ ounce