Rain holds off for Siouxland River-Cade parade

Rain holds off for Siouxland River-Cade parade

Posted:
The Cornhusker Unit of the Abu Bekr Shrine were driving their "little red pickups" in the Siouxland River-Cade parade. The Cornhusker Unit of the Abu Bekr Shrine were driving their "little red pickups" in the Siouxland River-Cade parade.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Siouxland River-Cade parade met a large crowd of people cramming the sidewalks in downtown Sioux City on Wednesday night. It had lightly rained along the parade route about an hour and a half before the parade. The hour leading up to the parade, and during, the weather held off to many parade-goers delight.


The Siouxland River-Cade Festival has been held every year since 1964. It's mission is "to  focus attention on the Port of Sioux City as a vital and growing river port in the heart of America's vast agricultural region," according to the Siouxland River-Cade website.

The parade featured 100 floats, many throwing candy to the crowd. The festivals theme in 2015 is Kazoo Fantasia. Many at the parade say they feel it 's a family oriented event. Some even say they came as a kid and now are bring their kids to the parade."Everybody comes out together and it's something to do [and] brings the kids out," said Lisa Grant.

"It's just fun, the candy, the music [and] everything, it's nice."

Events for the River-Cade festival continue Thursday along the South Sioux City Riverfront at the Merriams Carnival.   
   
 

