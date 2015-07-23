Experts now predict that solar power will dominate by 2040

Energy experts project solar power to dominate by 2040, thanks to cheap technology and trillions of dollars in solar research.

Some of that research is coming out of labs at the University of Washington Clean Energy Institute, where special microscopes allow engineers to see solar cells on an atomic level.

"A human hair is a hundred microns," explained Associate Director David Ginger. "So we're talking 10,000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair."

David Ginger is associate director of the Clean Energy Institute at UW. Only a couple years old, the institute links a variety of engineering fields all focused on overcoming renewable energy's greatest challenges.

"To move away from fossil fuels as a civilization, we need renewable power sources that are on all the time," Ginger said.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/1LFqLlp