Heritage and pride on display at annual Winnebago Pow-Wow

A pow-wow is known as a gathering of a medley of Native American tribes. Modern pow-wows typically revolve around dancing, music and the beat of a big drum. A pow-wow is known as a gathering of a medley of Native American tribes. Modern pow-wows typically revolve around dancing, music and the beat of a big drum.
WINNEBAGO, NE (KTIV) -

Tradition plays a big role in many cultures. Nowhere is that more evident than in Winnebago, Nebraska, especially through the weekend. Starting on Thursday, you can take part in the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's 149th Homecoming Celebration and Pow-Wow.

Modern pow-wows are built around dancing, singing, and the beat of a big drum. For many, taking part in something like this helps them identify with their culture. And, they take pride in the presentation, and the tradition. "All their outfits are all handmade by themselves or their family members," said Clinton Fre. "They take care of them like the most prized possession.

The Pow-Wow has events through Sunday at Veteran's Memorial Park. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will attend Friday's festivities.

