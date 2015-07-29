Cardinal DiNardo reaction to Planned Parenthood videos - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cardinal DiNardo reaction to Planned Parenthood videos

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the former bishop of the Sioux City Catholic Diocese, says abortion is "morally wrong".

Cardinal DiNardo talked about the videos that have led to protest and debate during a return trip to Sioux City, Wednesday.

The videos, which were secretly recorded, claim organs from abortions were being sold illegally.

Planned Parenthood leaders claim the organs aren't being sold, but are used for research.

"But what is even worse for us is that someone would arrange to do it in such a way that human body parts are preserved in such a way as to get more money," said Cardinal DiNardo.

Cardinal DiNardo says he hopes we reach a point in the U.S. when the sale of organs from aborted fetuses can be stopped.

