The field is now set for the September 8th school board election in Sioux City.

Seven people will be on the ballot vying for four open seats on the Sioux City Community School Board. Three of those candidates are incumbents: Mike Krysl, Mike McTaggart, and Jackie Warnstadt. John Meyers has served on the school board before, and he wants another term. There are three newcomers: David Gleiser, Dan Greenwell and Robert Henderson.

The election is Tuesday, September 8th.