Search suspended for missing Laurel, NE man

The search for a missing Laurel, Nebraska man has been suspended, according to authorities.

39-year-old Joshua Jacobsen went missing in Badlands National Park in southwestern South Dakota and is believed to have entered the park on July 12. His vehicle was found in a campground on July 17.

Park officials say Jacobsen could have been in the park to conduct a spiritual ceremony.

Dozens of officials from several agencies including the South Dakota National Guard have since searched fro Jacobsen in a helicopter and on the ground, using dogs.

"Despite our search efforts, no signs of Mr. Jacobsen have been found," said Chief Ranger Casey Osback.

Park officials say the investigation remains open in hopes more information will be gained.

Badlands National Park rangers will continue to work with the family, FBI and Pennington County Sheriff's Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.