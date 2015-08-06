Sioux City gets ready for school by packing bags

Both old and young came together to pack backpacks for a good cause. More than 100 volunteers made their way to the Northern Hills Nursing Home.

For three years The Lucky Leprechauns for Kids, a local non-profit, has put on the Backpack Drive. The local charity helps children in the community.

"Every year it gets bigger and better. I think people hear more and more about what we're doing and it grows because people like to give back and they like to give back to kids that they know really need the help and they like to give back to kids in our community" says Kelly Nashleanas

Donations for the drive come from the community. This year Scheels donated the backpacks and Sioux City Ford Lincoln helped purchase the supplies packed inside. Both business have been supporting the cause for a number of years

"It's just important to give local kids the opportunity to be able to have all of their supplies when they are starting school so being able to provide the backpacks and the school supplies for them to be able to start off their year right" says Penni Hunn.

The backpacks from the drive are given to students based on need. Those children are identified by teachers or guidance counselors in the local school system

"These backpacks have been stuffed full of supplies by volunteers and will be donated to 20 area schools."

You can still donate, through the end of the month at any Area Great Southern Bank location.

"It's really fun. It's not too hard. It's pretty easy. Just go around with backpacks and put the stuff in the bags" says Brody Spies