National curator erects new Tommy Bolin display at Hard Rock Sioux City

As of Thursday, you can see a second display of Tommy Bolin memorabilia at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

You can catch a glimpse of Tommy Bolin memorabilia at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City. A new memorabilia display went up Thursday morning. It's now the second display of Bolin inside the casino.

A national curator, Warwick Stone, who's based in Las Vegas, travels around and creates the displays. He's been doing it for decades and makes all the displays in all of Hard Rock Casino's, as well as many other casino's and restaurants. He says a lot of thought goes into planning each display which helps bring them to life like Tommy Bolin's. "This jacket behind me is probably 40 years old and so it's got to be treated with some respect and not messed around," said Stone. He's referring to s sharp and sparkly blue jacket Bolin wore. "We're not going to put pins in it or anything," he added.

Stone says no two displays he makes are duplicates. He says making exhibits that have local interest is a priority.