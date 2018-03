Whether you are at the game, an activity or anything Siouxland school related, grab your phone and take a pic.

We'd love to feature it in our online slideshow and on air during our Sports Fource Extra show on Fridays.

You can TWEET us @ktivsports, SHARE the image on Facebook/ktiv4 or email us at connect@ktiv.com.

Thanks for the pictures and good luck to all area Siouxland students!

