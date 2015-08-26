Sign up for KTIV news and weather email services - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sign up for KTIV news and weather email services

Posted:

KTIV's updated weather email services

Sign up here to receive daily weather forecasts and/or severe weather emails from the Storm Team 4 meteorologists. The severe weather email you receive will contain the alert headlines (i.e. Tornado Watch for Woodbury County, IA in effect from May 19 at 7:12 PM CDT until May 19 at 9:00 PM CDT). Below the headline is a link that says, "Click here for more information". Clicking that link will direct the user to the web page where you will find more specific information.

Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county. Even though a user signs up to receive alerts for a specific city, the user will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains the user's city. The service is limited to one location per email address. If you have trouble signing up, please contact Tia Heidebrecht at 712-226-5430.

Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:

  • Flash Flood Warning
  • Tornado Warning
  • Tornado Watch
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning
  • Blizzard Warning
  • Winter Storm Warning
  • Hurricane Warning
  • Hurricane Watch
  • Inland Hurricane Warning
  • Inland Hurricane Watch
  • Tropical Storm Warning
  • Tropical Storm Watch
  • Inland Tropical Storm Warning
  • Inland Tropical Storm Watch
  • Tsunami Warning
  • Dust Storm Warning

Sign up for KTIV news and weather email delivered directly to your in-box.

For weather emails, fill out the form above and for news emails, fill out the form to the right of this story. 

If you have questions, call KTIV's Internet Director at 712-226-5430. 

 

  • Sign up to receive News Updates from KTIV

    Stay up to date with the day's headlines and breaking news e-mails from KTIV.com.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields


    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Interactive Radar Closings
Loading...
Weather Icon
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.