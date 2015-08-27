Forum held for Sioux City school board candidates - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Forum held for Sioux City school board candidates

Posted:
Seven candidates for the Sioux City Community School District School Board attened a public forum Thursday night answering a gamut of questions. Seven candidates for the Sioux City Community School District School Board attened a public forum Thursday night answering a gamut of questions.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Local school board elections, in Iowa, are less than two weeks away. Thursday night, voters packed the Sioux City city council chambers to hear seven candidates for Sioux City Community School Board field questions from panelists and the public.

The questions ran the gamut from how a candidate would implement eco-friendly practices in schools to class sizes, and whether that candidates thinks they need to be reduced. A representative of the League of Women Voters of Sioux City, which sponsored tonight's forum, says the goal is to bring issues to light. "The forums are here to educate voters about the issues that are important to the Sioux City Community School District," said Theresa Weaver-Bayse. "So this is a way to get information about the candidates out to voters so when people do go vote, they can make the best decision possible."

That vote is scheduled for September 8th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.