Forum held for Sioux City school board candidates

Local school board elections, in Iowa, are less than two weeks away. Thursday night, voters packed the Sioux City city council chambers to hear seven candidates for Sioux City Community School Board field questions from panelists and the public.

The questions ran the gamut from how a candidate would implement eco-friendly practices in schools to class sizes, and whether that candidates thinks they need to be reduced. A representative of the League of Women Voters of Sioux City, which sponsored tonight's forum, says the goal is to bring issues to light. "The forums are here to educate voters about the issues that are important to the Sioux City Community School District," said Theresa Weaver-Bayse. "So this is a way to get information about the candidates out to voters so when people do go vote, they can make the best decision possible."

That vote is scheduled for September 8th.