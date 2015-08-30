Benefit in Alicia Hummel's memory spreads awareness and raises funds

Back in early June, the body of 29-year-old Alicia Hummel was discovered near a boat dock at Myron Grove near Vermillion, South Dakota. Although authorities are still figuring out what happened that day, family and friends are making sure her legacy lives on.

Authorities have said that Hummel died from drowning with contributing circumstances and because of how she died, they're investigating it as a homicide.

"It's been real hard. I'm getting a lot better at it. At least I can get a few hours of sleep at night now," said Alicia Hummel's grandmother, Janice Folkers.

While investigators continue to search for clues, friends of Hummel organized a benefit Sunday that included an auction, raffle, and a hot dog feed. The event was held to raise awareness, hoping someone might come forward with more information.

Within days of her passing, Hummel's friend of 13 years decided something had to be done to help offset the costs of her premature death.

"It also allows the family and others to be able to celebrate Alicia's life and the great person she was. We have here a lot of selfie pictures. We called Alicia the selfie queen of the world...she loved the camera," said friend and event organizer Bethany Svacina.

No matter what comes, Hummel's loved ones say they will continue to fight long after the benefit is held.

"I don't want this case to go cold. We can't let this be a cold case. And I have faith in the sheriff in that little town that says, "I'm retiring in two years, but I'm going to solve this,"" said Alicia Hummel's aunt, Barbara Jean Wissing.

Authorities are still on the lookout for a dark sedan with tinted windows and a loud exhaust system.

If you know anything about her death, or any suspicious activity in the Myron Grove area June 1st, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at the number on your screen.