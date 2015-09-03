Five people taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Authorities say five people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a Sioux City extended-stay motel. 

A woman, her two children and her parents were transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday. 

Officials say all five are expected to make full recoveries.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue the five people occupying a unit at the Corey Motel were vomiting and had headaches.     

First responders found them and said they showed signs of carbon monoxide exposure.
  
The source of the gas is under investigation.

