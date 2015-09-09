Sioux City house is red tagged after a fire

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a fire on the west side of town at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A passerby called in after noticing smoke coming out of a home at 1604 Villa Avenue.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said the fire was put out in about ten minutes and the cause is determined to be failure of an electrical device.

There was no one home at the time of the fire.

"There will be obviously heavy smoke damage and heat damage throughout the entire structure," said Aesoph. "The first reports we did receive was that the fire was located on the first floor."

The home has been red tagged because of smoke and heat damage.