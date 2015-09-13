Recruiting supplies available for 2015 CROP Walk Sioux City

The CROP Walk of Sioux City is about a month away and organizers have started to give out supplies to groups and organizations that have signed up for the walk. The walk will be October 18th at Grace United Methodist Church along Morningside Avenue.



CROP stands for "Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty". Currently, there are 36 churches and six community groups registered to participate. Supplies these groups could pickup Sunday included sponsor sheets, bulletin inserts, posters and other items to help raise awareness for the event.

The idea of the walk is to help overcome poverty by raising donations to help those who struggle to put meals on the table. Organizers say 25-percent of the money raised stays local with groups like the Community Action Agency of Siouxland and Interfaith Resource. The other 75-percent is spread out globally as distributed by Church World Services."You really have people who are making the best they can on minimum wage," said Carolyn Goodwin with the CROP walk and Community Action Agency. "Any kind of help that can be received is a plus for them."

The 2014 event raised around $30,000. This year's goal is to raise upwards of $36,000. If you missed any opportunity to pick up supplies Sunday, you can visit churchworldservices.org or cropwalk.org