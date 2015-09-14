Sioux City man sentenced in death of baby boy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man sentenced in death of baby boy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City man who pleaded guilty in connection to infant son's death was sentenced Monday. 

Michael Williams was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was sentenced to 10 years for the Child Neglect charge, 10 years for the charge of Child Endangerment resulting in serious injury and five years for the charge of Child Endangerment Resulting in Bodily Harm. 

Williams will have the possibility of parole, though according to Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, it will be up to the parole board to determine when parole is determined. 

In April of last year Williams brought his 2-month-old son Leonard Williams to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

An autopsy showed the boy died of malnutrition and dehydration. 

Williams talked about the case when he pleaded guilty last month.

"I knowingly exposed my children to hazardous conditions and knowingly didn't do anything about it," says Williams. "I didn't take the opportunity to remove them from the house like I should have. I failed to provide necessary food, shelter, healthcare to my children at the time."

Michael Williams' wife, Rebekah Williams-McCarthy, faces similar charges in the baby's death. She's set to go to trial on October 27th.

