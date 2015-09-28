Explorers proposal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers proposal

Posted:

Game three of the American Association championship series was tonight over at Lewis and Clark park.

The Explorers and Lemurs split the first two games of the series down in Texas.

This man - proposing to his girlfriend in the early innings - congratulations.

First inning - John Straka takes a comebacker off his foot - stays with it and records the out - he would be fine.**

Bottom of the inning - runners on the corners - Noah Perio - just like he has all season - coming up with the RBI base knock - X's take a 1-0 lead.**

To the second inning - runners in scoring position again - Brent Keys with the swinging bunt - too much to handle - Tom Mendonca slides in safely.

Then after a Laredo error makes it 3-0 - Brock Kjeldgaard clubs one to right-center - Keys scores to make it 4-0.**

But Laredo scores 6 runs in the 4th and the Lemurs take it __ - they now lead the series 2-1 - game four is Sunday at 5:05...

