ARCHIVE STORY: USS Sioux City's crew unveils ship's crest at Sio - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ARCHIVE STORY: USS Sioux City's crew unveils ship's crest at Siouxland Chamber dinner

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

American novelist James Baldwin once said, "know from whence you came."

Tuesday night, 12 crew members of the Littoral Combat Ship U.S.S. Sioux City traveled to Sioux City, to unveil the ship's crest.

To thunderous applause, and a standing ovation, Commander Kevin Ralston, and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, unveiled the crest to a capacity crowd.  It features the colors of the Iowa flag, the Floyd Monument, and other local features to tie the ship to the city it's named for.

It's that bond that made this trip to Sioux City a special one for the ship's commander, and crew. "For me, and eleven of my crew members to be here is really important," said Commander Kevin Ralston, USS Sioux City. "Reaching out. We want to show the people of Sioux City what their ship is all about, what their namesake is all about."

The USS Sioux City is under contraction in Wisconsin, It will be completed, and christened, in December.    The ship will then be commissioned in the spring of 2017. Work began on the ship in 2014 with the keel laying at Marinette Marine, in Marinette, Wisconsin.

When complete, the USS Sioux City will carry a crew of 95 on missions as long as 21 days. The ship weighs 3,500 metric tons, and measures nearly 380 feet long.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.