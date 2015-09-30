Middle school students learn what it means to help others

A couple hundred middle schoolers spent Wednesday morning learning about what it means to help others.

The gym at Mater Dei-Nativity was packed with students eager to put their faith into action through serving others.

The group is known as Life Team or "Living Instruments of Faith Everyday," and consists of students from all three Bishop Heelan Catholic middle schools.

After a quick warm up dance, these 6th, 7th and 8th graders heard from a panel of community leaders who serve others in Siouxland.

"I hope that they learn that when they serve others, it's like serving Jesus, and the importance of volunteering and helping others in need, that's the main goal of today," says Julie Tebbe, coordinator of Faith Formation for Bishop Heelan Catholic Middle Schools.

Using toilet paper, students made sculptures based off of their interpretation of a well known scripture verse from Matthew 25.