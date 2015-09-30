Middle school students learn what it means to help others - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Middle school students learn what it means to help others

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A couple hundred middle schoolers spent Wednesday morning learning about what it means to help others.

The gym at Mater Dei-Nativity was packed with students eager to put their faith into action through serving others.

The group is known as Life Team or "Living Instruments of Faith Everyday," and consists of students from all three Bishop Heelan Catholic middle schools.

After a quick warm up dance, these 6th, 7th and 8th graders heard from a panel of community leaders who serve others in Siouxland.

"I hope that they learn that when they serve others, it's like serving Jesus, and the importance of volunteering and helping others in need, that's the main goal of today," says Julie Tebbe, coordinator of Faith Formation for Bishop Heelan Catholic Middle Schools.

Using toilet paper, students made sculptures based off of their interpretation of a well known scripture verse from Matthew 25.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.