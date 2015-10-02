JUDGE: Erick DeLeon is guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee

A judge has found a Sioux City man, who ran a school-based program for at-risk kids, guilty of having sex with a student.

In his ruling, the judge found 29-year-old Erick DeLeon guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

During a bench trial, DeLeon defense attorney argued he was a state employee, who ran a program for at-risk students at North High School called the Iowa Jobs For America's Graduates program.

But, the judge determined that DeLeon was also a school district employee because he also worked as an assistant soccer coach at West High School.

DeLeon admitted to police to a quote "pattern of sexual related texting and sexual intercourse with the victim."

His sentencing is set for December 1.



A judge will be deciding the fate of a Sioux City man charged with "sexual exploitation by a school employee."

Friday, both the prosecution and the defense turned in their written closing arguments.

Twenty-nine-year-old Erick DeLeon pleaded "not guilty" in January to the charge.

He was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old North High School student twice between September and December 2014.

She's now 17.

Earlier this month, DeLeon appeared in court where the question was brought up by the defense of whether he is considered a school employee.

DeLeon was a state employee, who ran a program for at-risk students in the Sioux City Community School District called the Iowa Jobs For America's Graduates Program.

In trial on Tuesday, the defense argued that DeLeon is not a school employee because he is not paid by the district and doesn't receive health benefits.

But the prosecution argues that his position as a boys soccer coach at West High School fits the description even though he was not a coach during the time of his sexual interactions with the student.