Woodbury County Courthouse looks to replace century-old elevator

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Broken elevators are not the most ideal options when trying to make it to work on time.

That's the problem the Woodbury County Courthouse is trying to fix by modernizing its existing elevators.

Tuesday at the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting, the county received a bid that exceeded the $300,000 they had estimated for the project by about 30 percent.

"Through the years, we've had maintenance agreements on them, but they're wearing out," said Larry Clausen of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. "They're old and they've got to be fixed or they've got to be replaced and we don't have many options on this."

Now, Clausen says the board will have to figure out how to cut back and find the money to pay for the project.

He said it will be on hold until the board makes a decision on what's the right thing to do for the 1918 elevators.

