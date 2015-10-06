Eight newly-elected members took the oath of office for the Winnebago Tribal Council Wednesday

A mass swearing-in today in Winnebago, Nebraska.



Eight newly-elected members took the oath of office for seats on the nine-member tribal council.



Tuesday's election came several months after the removal or resignation of several council members amid questionable spending practices.



The top vote getter was newcomer Issac B. Smith, followed by incumbents James Snow and Vince Bass.



Those men will serve 3-year-terms.



Newcomer Curtis Saint Cyr and incumbent Victoria Kitcheyan will serve two-year terms.



Ken Mallory, Frank White and James Louis Larose were elected to one-year terms.



The length of the terms vary to allow the council to get back to a staggered election cycle, with three seats up for election every year.



A Tuesday election has filled eight of nine open seats on the Winnebago Tribal Council. The election came just months after the removal, or resignation, of multiple tribal council members after questionable spending practices.

The election featured 16 candidates and nine write-in candidates. The top vote-getter wasn't an incumbent. Issac B. Smith got 333 votes. He was followed by two incumbents, James Snow, and Vince Bass. Those men will all serve three-year-terms.

Newcomer Curtis St. Cyr, and incumbent Victoria Kitcheyan finished fourth and fifth, respectively. They'll each serve a two-year term.

Ken Mallory, Frank White and James Louis Larose will all serve one-year terms.

The reason the term length is different for different candidates is to allow the tribal council to get back to a staggered election cycle. That way, only three seats are up for election at a time.

The winners will be sworn in Wednesday morning at 10 A.M. in Winnebago at the city's Blackhawk Center Gym.

Officer elections must be done within 10 days. Darla LaPointe, the current Council Chair, could retain her position but all officer positions will be voted on.