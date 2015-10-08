Best time to view fall colors in Siouxland

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the weekend of October 10th is the best time to view peak fall colors in Iowa.

As Fall settles in, have you ever wondered when the peak time to look at fall colors is? Well, get your cameras ready or start lacing up your walking shoes because the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the best time to see fall colors is this weekend.

The Iowa DNR say, on average, the weekend around October 10th has the best blend of red, yellow and orange colors. As the month goes on, leaves will begin to turn more yellow. Even though the leaves change color, it doesn't mean they are dying. "The plant is still healthy and growing but the green chlorophyll is being reduced because the tip of the leaf has a little bit of a barrier being produced as it becomes dormant," said Dawn Snyder with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City. That barrier slows the chlorophyll allowing other pigments to show through.

Weather plays a large role in how soon or late leaves change. Bright sunny days and cool nights generally means a brighter display. While you're enjoying the scenery, Snyder says not to be duped by "pretty leaves" as certain leaves could be poison ivy. "We don't have a lot of bright orange and red colored leaves here in this part of the country, in northwest Iowa," Snyder added. "So typically if it's really pretty and bright orange and red, you may not want to touch it."

