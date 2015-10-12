Ted Cruz stops in Sioux City as part of three day Iowa campaign swing

"All across this country, Americans are waking up," said Ted Cruz, a U.S. Senator from Texas and Republican presidential candidate. "And I'm here to tell you, help is on the way."

Cruz shared those words with hundreds of community members Monday night at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.

His stop comes at a time when he ranks fourth in Iowa with just over eight percent according to the most recent Real Clear Politics GOP poll.

He ranks sixth with 6.7% nationally, where Donald Trump ranks first with almost 24 percent.

"If we nominate another candidate in the mold of Bob Dole, or a John McCain or a Mitt Romney, all of whom are good honorable decent men, but what they did didn't work," said Cruz. "If we do it again, the same millions of conservatives that stayed home in '08 and '12 will stay home in '16."

His Sioux City stop was part of a three day campaign throughout the state that began in Fort Dodge Monday morning. Cruz says it's important to gain voters in Iowa before the first in the nation caucus.

"Iowa has a responsibility that everyone of you takes so incredibly seriously to look candidates in the eye and bat them and say who's blowing smoke and who's telling the truth," said Cruz.

To start off Monday's rally, Congressman Steve King of Iowa and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa gave opening remarks.

Then Cruz took the stage to share his goals for the country's future.

He said if he becomes the next president, there are five things he would do his first day in office: rescind unconstitutional actions by the government, end persecution of religious liberties, have an open investigation into Planned Parenthood, get rid of the Iran nuclear deal and move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Cruz's first stop Tuesday will be in Keokuk at three p.m.

Then he'll head to Burlington and Mount Pleasant.