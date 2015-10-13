The final two charged with in the Jamal Dean getaway team faced a judge in federal court Tuesday.

The final two charged with in the Jamal Dean getaway team faced a judge in federal court Tuesday.

Jamal Dean Timeline: Information provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office

April 15, 2013: Jamal Dean, Levon Dean (Jamal Dean’s brother) and Sarah Berg traveled from South Sioux City, Nebraska, to Sioux City, Iowa where they beat and robbed at gun point a drug-dealer, inside a room at a Sioux City motel. They left with the drug-dealer's car, methamphetamine, cash and other items.

April 24, 2013: Jamal and Levon Dean again traveled from Nebraska to Iowa and beat and robbed at gun point a drug-dealer, inside his Sioux City, Iowa, home, and left with the drug-dealer's two cars, methamphetamine, cash and other items. After this attack, Jamal and Levon retreated to Nebraska taking one of the stolen cars and a female victim against her will with them.

April 29, 2013: Jamal Dean, in an attempt to escape being arrested for these crimes, fired eight rounds at Sioux City, Iowa, Police Officer Kevin McCormick, striking him once in the head with a bullet.

April 29: Moments after he shot Officer McCormick, Jamal Dean called Ingmar Hernandez (an F-13-gang member) and Lee Dean (Jamal Dean's father) and requested help.

April 29: Lee Dean answered Jamal Dean's call first. Lee Dean picked up Jamal Dean from the backyard of a home on West Second Street in Sioux City, Iowa, which was approximately four blocks from the scene of the shooting. While Lee Dean and Jamal were in the same vehicle, Lee Dean's cousin, Steffen Dean, called Lee Dean and told him that Jamal Dean had just committed a serious crime and that Lee Dean should bring Jamal to Steffen Dean's home, which he shared with Kimberly Smith.

April 29: Once at the Dean-Smith residence, Lee Dean, Steffen Dean and Kimberly Smith became fully aware of the fact that Jamal had shot a Sioux City police officer and that Jamal Dean was being sought by Deputy United States Marshals.

April 29: Jamal Dean called Ingmar Hernandez and requested a ride to South Sioux City, Nebraska. Ingmar Hernandez asked Monica Rocha-Contreras (a Facebook friend of both Hernandez and Jamal Dean) to help him pick up a "friend" (that is, Jamal Dean) in Sioux City, Iowa. She agreed. At around 10:00 p.m. on April 29, 2013, Ingmar Hernandez and Monica Rocha-Contreras picked up Jamal Dean at Steffen Dean's, and transported him through Sioux City, Iowa to South Sioux City, Nebraska. Monica Rocha-Contreras dropped Jamal Dean and Ingmar Hernandez off in the area of Ingmar Hernandez's home. Hernandez and Dean then walked to Ingmar Hernandez's home, which had already been searched by law enforcement, and Hernandez hid Jamal Dean in the basement overnight. Hernandez also provided methamphetamine to and smoked methamphetamine with Jamal Dean.

April 30, 2013: Evette Morris-Hernandez (the highest ranking female member of F-13 at the time) and Ingmar Hernandez arranged for the transportation of Jamal Dean from Ingmar Hernandez's home to Anna Baker's home on the Winnebago Reservation in Winnebago, Nebraska. Evette Morris-Hernandez and Esteban Hernandez (her husband at the time) transported Jamal Dean to Anna Baker's home and, together, they hid Jamal Dean at the residence for the next three or four days.

April 30-May 2: While Jamal Dean hid at Anna Baker's residence, Anna Baker, Evette Morris-Hernandez, Esteban Hernandez, Ingmar Hernandez, and Jamal Dean discussed the shooting, the joint state and federal investigation, and what Jamal Dean's next step should be.

May 2, 2013: The group arranged for the transportation of Jamal Dean from Anna Baker's home to the Palmer House Motel on Gordon Drive in Sioux City, Iowa. The Palmer House was selected because they believed that the hotel did not have extensive video surveillance. Evette Morris Hernandez and Esteban Hernandez provided Jamal Dean with an iPod with texting capability for use in keeping touch with other members of the conspiracy.

May 3-5, 2013: Evette Morris-Hernandez and Esteban Hernandez transported Jamal Dean to Texas.

May 5, 2013: A Texas state trooper stopped a 1999 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle within 70 miles of Mexico, with Evette Morris-Hernandez, Esteban Hernandez, Jamal Dean, and two children inside the vehicle.

Sentencing:

August 9, 2013: Jamal Dean is sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder after he’s convicted of shooting Officer Kevin McCormick. A federal charges are soon filed against Jamal and his brother Levon.

January 23, 2015: Jamal Dean is sentenced to life in prison for other violent crimes he committed over the years.

January 23, 2015: Levon Dean is sentenced to 33 years in prison for crimes he committed with his brother Jamal.

March 17, 2015: Monica Rocha-Contreras was sentenced on a related state offense in Iowa State Court. Monica Rocha-Contreras was sentenced to 15 days in the Woodbury County Jail, fined a suspended fine of $625.00. She must also serve a one-year term of supervised release (with conditions).

June 22, 2015: Anna Baker was sentenced in Sioux City by United States Magistrate Judge Leonard Strand. Anna Baker was sentenced to 4 months' imprisonment and fined $25. A special assessment of $100 was imposed. She must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

August 12, 2015: Lee Dean, Steffen Dean, Kimberly Smith, and Ingmar Hernandez, were sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Judge Mark W. Bennett.



Lee Dean was sentenced to three years of probation with the condition that he serves fifteen consecutive weekends in jail. A special assessment of $100 was imposed.

Steffen Dean was sentenced to 1 year probation. A special assessment of $100 was imposed.

Kimberly Smith was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment. She must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ingmar Hernandez was sentenced to 33 months' imprisonment. A special assessment of $100 was imposed. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

October 13: Evette Morris-Hernandez and Esteban Hernandez are scheduled in Sioux City by United States District Court Judge Mark W. Bennett.