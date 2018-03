October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A time for women to schedule their annual checkups.

A study conducted by the Society for Women's Health Research found only about 50 percent of women get mammograms.

Lori Warner from South Sioux City says a mammogram saved her life.

