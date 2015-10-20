Woodbury County supervisors reignite Prairie Hills replacement discussion

The Law Enforcment Center in Woodbury County is being looked into as a possible place to expand to eventually replace the Prairie Hills Jail Annex.

It's not the first time Woodbury County residents have heard this. What other options exist to replace Woodbury County's Prairie Hills Jail Annex.

That idea was tossed during Tuesdays Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor estimates $1.2 million is needed to maintain the Prairie Hills facility over the next 10 years. Taylor added he's had preliminary discussions with various groups about an expansion of the Law Enforcement Center, downtown.

That expansion would look at converting an area on the third floor to additional holding cells. "Studying whether or not the structural integrity can take the load limit or what we would want to put up there as far as the cell block spaces would be the first step," Taylor said.

The board has taken no action to move forward with any project. They say it's an option they could explore based on results of additional research. Prairie Hills remains open.