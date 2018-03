Thursday at Ten, KTIV's Sheila Brummer will introduce you to a breast cancer survivor.

Plus, Sheila underwent a mammogram in order to demonstrate the procedure for area viewers and reinforce the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer.



"Battling Breast Cancer: What You Need to Know" on KTIV News 4 at Ten.



We want to hear your stories too. What experiences or advice do you have to offer to those fighting breast cancer?