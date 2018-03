Sioux City Police are looking for 28-year-old Jonathan Berrio. He's wanted for second degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred on Sunday October 11, 2015 in Miami, Florida.

Police believe Berrio is in the Sioux City area.

If you have information about Berrio, contact Sioux City Police Detective Nick Thompson at 712-899-0848 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.



Police said to not approach Berrio. He is considered armed and dangerous.