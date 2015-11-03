Spotlight on LED lighting at County Supervisor meeting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spotlight on LED lighting at County Supervisor meeting

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

 Woodbury County took a major step on Tuesday toward becoming the first county in Iowa to incorporate LED lighting throughout all county buildings.

The supervisors approved awarding a bid of $522,00 to Eicko for the lights.

The next step is to approve bids to contractors, so that the installation process can begin.

Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor says the move will benefit the community.

"We're ecstatic," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "It's a great thing for taxpayers and the environment."

Supervisor Taylor says it will take less than three years to see a total payback.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.