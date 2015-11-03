Spotlight on LED lighting at County Supervisor meeting

Woodbury County took a major step on Tuesday toward becoming the first county in Iowa to incorporate LED lighting throughout all county buildings.

The supervisors approved awarding a bid of $522,00 to Eicko for the lights.

The next step is to approve bids to contractors, so that the installation process can begin.

Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor says the move will benefit the community.

"We're ecstatic," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "It's a great thing for taxpayers and the environment."

Supervisor Taylor says it will take less than three years to see a total payback.