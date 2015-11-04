Siouxland transportation plan through 2040 takes shape

The future landscape for transportation in Siouxland is taking shape. SIMPCO, Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning, got together Tuesday with local leaders to put together the long range transportation outlook through the year 2040.

Highlights of that plan detail the expected completion of Highway 20 by 2018 and Interstate-29 by 2019. Once those two big projects are complete, a spokesperson with SIMPCO says the 18th Street Viaduct and Gordon Drive Viaduct projects would take precedence.

Also listed are expansion plans to meet the need of alternate transportation options. That includes improving bike trails and connecting them. Two proposed connections would connect Sioux City to Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff. "Also adding to it with the option of possibly bike lanes and sidewalk improvements and connections," said Michelle Bostinelos, a worker for SIMPCO.

There will be a public meeting on December 16th at the Wilbur Aalfs (main) Library's Gleeson Room from 4-6 P.M. You can also view the plan by following this link to the long range plan.