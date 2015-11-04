Local dentist's candy buy back goes to troops overseas

Carrying a large plastic bag that zips and was filled to the top with candy, Allyson Hirst was at her dentist Wednesday night for two reasons. She was there for a dentist's appointment and it was a convenient time for her to turn in her candy.

If you're wondering why she's doing that, Lilly Family Dentistry was having a candy buy back. Some dentists do this after Halloween. "The kids get a dollar per pound of candy," said Amanda Wink, a dental assistant at Lilly Family Dentistry.

It's the third year the dentistry has offered up cash for treats. The max a kid could earn was five dollars.

Wink says between the first two years, they've collected around 600 pounds of candy. All that sugar doesn't go to waste either. It gets donated to the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Wink says it then goes overseas to troops. "We just thought it would be great for the kids to also know where there candy is going," she added.

It was Hirst's first time donating her some of her Halloween candy and she had no problem doing so. "It's really special to them that they get a bunch of cards from kids and they get a bunch of candy that they cannot get all the time," said Hirst.

That's the other part, the dentistry also lays out supplies so kids can add homemade thank you cards to accompany the sugary treats.



Wink figures they've mailed around 150 cards in the first two years. The dentist's office also partnered with five area schools to collect more candy and cards. She says along with the candy and cards, they pack toothbrushes and toothpaste to keep the troops teeth cleaned.