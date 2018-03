Some of the longest living Siouxlanders were honored in Sioux City.

Seven centenarians, those 100 years old and older, were recognized at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

The honorees included Amy Becker, William Casey, Cecile Gay, Anita Gell, Barbara Middleton, Anna Rensink and Ada Wright.

After getting to meet some of the centenarians, Iowa Representative, Ron Jorgensen, says he's picked up some secrets on how to reach the century-mark.