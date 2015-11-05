Airport director weighs in on air service with EAS deadline looming

Thursday night is the deadline for airlines to submit bids for the Essential Air Service program to provide air service to Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

The airport board met with city leaders, Thur afternoon, to talk about future air service.

Airlines have until 11:59 p-m to file their bid with the Department of Transportation.

Right now, American Airlines has the contract to serve Sioux City with 13 weekly flights to, and from, Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

That contract expires April 30th of next year.

Airport Director Mike Collett says he is hopeful American will submit a bid to continue service.

"Our preference is still going to Chicago and then having a west hub, whether that be a Denver or something other," said Collett. "But we need another direction to go out of Sioux City."

American started serving Sioux Gateway in 2012 replacing Delta Airlines.

American's most recent bid for 2014 was for $611,000 per year.

The DOT will review the bids, and will post them publically Friday.

A decision will be made at a later date.