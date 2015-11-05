UPDATE: Police ID man who surrendered after nine hour standoff in Cherokee, IA

Cherokee, Iowa Police said they were called to 326 Oak Knoll Drive in Cherokee at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday for a man who was threatening suicide.



Police tried to get 51-year-old James Goslar to come out of his home and talk to them but they noticed a weapon in the house.



So police evacuated residents from the neighborhood and other agencies were called in to assist.



At 11 p.m., Goslar came out of his home and was taken to the Cherokee Regional Medical Hospital for an evaluation.



The Cherokee Police Officers were assisted by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Iowa State Patrol Iowa State Tactical Unit and other agencies.



