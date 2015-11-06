Sioux City Art Center honors department store founder

The Sioux City Art Center will be honoring a man whose legacy has influenced style throughout the area.

Starting Saturday, there will be an exhibit for T.S. Martin, the visionary founder of Sioux City's department store T.S. Martin Company.

The exhibit includes artwork that has been donated by his granddaughter's family.

"We are celebrating at least a hundred years of what we might call visual culture in Sioux City," said Todd Behrens, curator at the Sioux City Art Center. "We have worked with area retailers, to create faux department store window displays around artworks in our permanent collection."

Saturday night, there will be a free reception from five to seven p.m.

There will be food and drinks in the atrium.

At six there will be a formal presentation in the exhibit gallery.