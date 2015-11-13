2017 Tree of Love - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2017 Tree of Love

Posted:

KTIV is proud to again partner with local businesses to present the Tree of Love! 

The Tree of Love means a great deal to many Siouxland care facilities residents. 

Residents from the care facilities listed have created “wish list” ornaments that will hang on the Tree of Love in each participating business’ lobby. 

We invite you and your family to join us in making this a special holiday season by picking up a wish list and purchasing a gift for a very special person! 

Prior to Christmas, each facility will hold a Christmas party where the gifts will be distributed. 

KTIV thanks you for your participation and wishes you and your family a Merry Christmas!

Date/time/location for Christmas parties:

Date & Time: December 4th at 11 am

Location: Good Samaritan Society   

Sponsor: Holstein Travel Center                

505 W 2nd Street, Holstein, IA 51025

Date & Time: December 5th at 11 am

Location: Wakefield Care Center

Sponsor: Iowa-Nebraska State Bank

306 Ash Street, Wakefield, NE 68784

Date & Time: December 6th at 11 am

Location: Heritage of Emerson

Sponsor: WinnaVegas

607 Nebraska Street, Emerson, NE. 68733

Date & Time: December 11th at 2 pm

Location: Alcester Care & Rehab Center     

Sponsor: Premier Bank of Alcester                    

101 Church Street, Alcester, SD 57001

Date & Time: Tuesday December 12 at 2 pm

Location: Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center 

Sponsor: Bank of Hartington          

401 W Darlene Street, Hartington, NE 68739

