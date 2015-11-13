2017 Tree of Love

KTIV is proud to again partner with local businesses to present the Tree of Love!
The Tree of Love means a great deal to many Siouxland care facilities residents.
Residents from the care facilities listed have created “wish list” ornaments that will hang on the Tree of Love in each participating business’ lobby.
We invite you and your family to join us in making this a special holiday season by picking up a wish list and purchasing a gift for a very special person!
Prior to Christmas, each facility will hold a Christmas party where the gifts will be distributed.
KTIV thanks you for your participation and wishes you and your family a Merry Christmas!
Date/time/location for Christmas parties:
Date & Time: December 4th at 11 am
Location: Good Samaritan Society
Sponsor: Holstein Travel Center
505 W 2nd Street, Holstein, IA 51025
Date & Time: December 5th at 11 am
Location: Wakefield Care Center
Sponsor: Iowa-Nebraska State Bank
306 Ash Street, Wakefield, NE 68784
Date & Time: December 6th at 11 am
Location: Heritage of Emerson
Sponsor: WinnaVegas
607 Nebraska Street, Emerson, NE. 68733
Date & Time: December 11th at 2 pm
Location: Alcester Care & Rehab Center
Sponsor: Premier Bank of Alcester
101 Church Street, Alcester, SD 57001
Date & Time: Tuesday December 12 at 2 pm
Location: Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center
Sponsor: Bank of Hartington
401 W Darlene Street, Hartington, NE 68739
