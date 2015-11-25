POLL: Black Friday shopping guide

MGN Online
Stores set to open on Thanksgiving
Kmart will open at 6 a.m.
JCPenny will open at 3 p.m.
Old Navy will open at 4 p.m.
Shopko will open at 4 p.m.
Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Kohl's will open at 6 p.m.
Target will open at 6 p.m.
Walmart will be open at 6 p.m.
The Southern Hills Mall will be open at 6 p.m.
Black Friday Store Hours
Bed Bath & Beyond 12 a.m.
Best Buy 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Home Depot 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Lowe's 5 a.m.
Target 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
