  • What is the likelihood you will be shopping in-person on Black Friday?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes - I will eat Thanksgiving dinner at noon and hit the stores at 6 p.m.
    20%
    9 votes
    No - I will not be shopping in-person.
    37%
    17 votes
    I will shop on traditional Black Friday.
    26%
    12 votes
    I will shop online for everything.
    17%
    8 votes

POLL: Black Friday shopping guide

Stores set to open on Thanksgiving

Kmart will open at 6 a.m.

JCPenny will open at 3 p.m.

Old Navy will open at 4 p.m.

Shopko will open at 4 p.m. 

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Kohl's will open at 6 p.m.

Target will open at 6 p.m.

Walmart will be open at 6 p.m.

The Southern Hills Mall will be open at 6 p.m.

Black Friday Store Hours

Bed Bath & Beyond 12 a.m.

Best Buy 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Home Depot 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Lowe's 5 a.m.

Target 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Will you be doing your Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving, on traditional Black Friday or Cyber Monday? 

