Watch the “12 Days of Holiday Trivia” on KTIV News 4 Today.



Starting December 7, Al, Michelle, and T.J will be playing for three at home players each day.

They’ll be answering Holiday Trivia questions and if you are picked to be an At-Home Player, you win!

Fill out this form to be an "At-Home Player."

Watch the "12 Days of Holiday Trivia" on KTIV News 4 Today starting December 7.