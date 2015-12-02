The latest on the shootings in San Bernardino

NBC photo of coverage at 8:02 p.m. on December 2, 2015: SWAT vehicle ramming home in Redlands, Calif., near San Bernardino.

Early reports indicate at least three people are dead and nearly 20 more injured after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

UPDATE: Police identify 27-year-old Tashfeen Malik as female suspect in California mass shooting; confirm Syed Farook, 28, as male suspect.

Farook and Malik have both been killed in a shootout with police.

The two suspects were married and leave behind a six-month-old baby.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says the police department is reasonably confident that there were only 2 gunmen involved.

The motive remains undetermined in the mass shooting, but it is clear that some amount of planning was undertaken by the suspects.

One officer was wounded in the shootout with the suspects, but he is in the hospital and expected to survive.

The San Bernardino Police Department has another person in custody, but it is not clear if he was involved with the mass shooting.

Chief Burguan also said his department has not yest ruled out the shooting as an act of terrorism.

Police say at least 14 people are confirmed dead and 17 more wounded following a shooting in San Bernardino, California.



The shooting took place at Inland Regional Center, a facility that provides services to the developmentally disabled.



Firefighters evacuated the wounded using a pickup truck and set up a triage area nearby.



A high speed chase hours after the incident resulted in a police stand-off with two suspects.



The pair is believed to be associated with the earlier shootings and are now dead after the confrontation.



At least 14 people were killed and one or more suspects were in custody Wednesday when up to three gunmen on a "mission" barged into a holiday party in a California conference room and unleashed a bloodbath, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The gunman or gunmen fled in a black SUV after the shooting about at 11 a.m. (1 p.m. CT), police said.

About 4½ hours later, multiple police cars were involved in a high-speed chase nearby with three people in a dark truck or SUV, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Two of the suspects were shot, the sources said — one was killed and the other was wounded in the chest.

At least one of the suspects was in custody Wednesday afternoon, the sources said.



In addition to the 14 dead:

At least 10 of 17 wounded are in critical condition.

Police arrested at least one suspect after shootout hours later.

The shooting erupted during a holiday party in a conference room.

Federal agencies are assisting the investigation.

Seventeen other people were wounded when the shooting started inside the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, about 55 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, police said.

Authorities said 10 of the 17 injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Fire Chief Tom Hannemann said three people were in serious condition.

It appeared to be the worst mass shooting since the December 2012 slaughter of 20 first-graders and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

"These people came prepared to do what they did as if they were on a mission," San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. "They were armed with long guns, not with handguns."

The San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said 14 people died in the mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center.

Chief Burguan said at least 14 people have been wounded and were taken to various hospitals.



He also said there are at least three suspects and they have fled the scene, possibly in a dark SUV.



Chief Burguan said, "At minimum, we have a domestic terrorism-type situation;" gunmen came prepared as if they were on a mission.

He said this is a "fluid situation" and details might change.



SBFD units responding to reports of 20 victim shooting incident in 1300 block of S. Waterman. SBPD is working to clear the scene. — San Bernardino Fire (@SBCityFire) December 2, 2015

At least one of the suspects was believed to be wearing tactical gear, the NBC affiliate KNBC reported.

"I know we do have some fatalities," Lt. Richard Lawhead of the San Bernardino police told KNBC. "But I don't know the numbers."

Firefighters set up a triage area near the Inland Regional Center on the South Waterman Avenue, where they were treating the wounded on the street and loading others into waiting ambulances for treatment at nearby Loma Linda Medical Center.

Some were transported in the back of pickup trucks.

The shooting broke out at the Inland Regional Center, which serves more than 31,000 people with developmental disabilities in San Bernardino County and neighboring Riverside County, according to the center's "About" page on its website. It says it's the largest of California's regional centers, and is "a nonprofit, private community-based agency that is proud to help obtain services and support for our constituents."



San Bernardino is about 60 miles from Los Angeles.



