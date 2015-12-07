Woman held at gunpoint, son beaten in Sioux City burglary

It's something you hope never happens to you, someone breaking into your home.

Jodi Blackwell and her two sons were at their home on the 2600 block of South Alice Street when two men entered around three a.m.

The victims told Sioux City Police the suspects asked for drugs and money.

Police say the victims believe they had the wrong house.

One of Blackwell's sons sought out help from the next door neighbor after the suspects fled the scene.

That neighbor, Renee Crabtree, says the son was scared and said his family had just been robbed.

Crabtree, said that's when she called police.

The victim's son said his older brother was tied up on the kitchen floor bleeding all over after the suspects beat him with a crow bar and held his mother at gunpoint.

The son also told the neighbor that the suspects were wearing ski masks. According to an incident report with the police department, multiple gaming systems, a TV and a cell phone were taken from the home.

Police say they are searching for multiple suspects.

They haven't offered any specifics on the suspects since it is an open case.