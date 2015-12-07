Pool committee will recommend some pool closures to Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee

The Sioux City Pool Committee has decided to move forward with recommendations that would close two pools after the next swimming season, and close two others in the future.

The committee first made those recommendations, Tuesday.

Those included closing Leeds and Cook Pools after the 2016 season, and replacing both facilities with a splash pad.

Riverside would stay the same.

Lewis Pool would close after a new aquatic center is built in Morningside.

Leif Erikson would remain open until the pool is no longer operational.

At that time it would be replaced with a splash pad.

"We've been talking about it for a long time," said Matt Salvatore, Sioux City Parks & Recreation director. "For the most part, people seem to be okay with the plan. It's not ideal, but we're moving forward. And we're going to provide a recommendation one way or the other."

The pool committee will be presenting the recommendations with the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee.

That will be Wednesday at four p.m at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center third floor conference room.

The meeting is open to the public.

The outcome will be presented to city council.