POLICE: $1,000 reward offered for information about home-invasion armed robbery in Sioux City

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Sioux City police said two masked suspects kicked in the front door of a home in the 2600 block of South Alice Street in Sioux City.



Police said the two suspects assaulted a special needs teen, kicking and beating him with a crowbar and his mother was held at gun point on Monday morning.



Police said they are asking for the public's help identifying the two men. Current descriptions of the suspects are one is around six foot tall, the other is 5'8", both are thin in build. Police said there is a reward of up to $1,000 for any information. Call Crimestoppers at 712-279-6440.



They said they haven't linked this incident to any other crimes in the area.



Police said they recommend that people make sure to take their security seriously, keep their doors locked and make sure their house is well lit.



PREVIOUS STORY:

Sioux City police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

Jodi Blackwell and her children were at their home on the 2600 block of South Alice Street.

Police say two men entered their home around three a.m. and asked for drugs and money.



Police say the woman said she was held at gunpoint and her son was beaten with a crowbar.



They told police they believe the men had the wrong house.



The suspects stole multiple gaming systems, a TV and a cellphone from the home.



Police are looking for several suspects as they continue their investigation.



They will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 where they are set to release the most recent information.



If you have any information about this incident, contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.