Iowa's Governor is about to make history on Monday

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad -- is about to enter the political record books as the longest serving governor in American history, dating all the way back to colonial times.

On Dec. 14th, the six-term Republican will mark his 7,642nd day of service as governor. That's just shy of 21 years in the office. Branstad will move beyond former New York Gov. George Clinton, whose service includes some pre-Constitution time, and is far out in front of any recent or current governor.

The milestone is a testament to the fact that while political fashions have changed, this serious son of small town farmers has managed to remain relevant.