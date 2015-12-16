PHOTOS: Google releases top searches of 2015

Google is out with its top searches of 2015.



The Paris terror attacks, Lamar Odom, and a math question all held top spots by category.



By far, Google's biggest news story of the year was the November 13 terror massacre in Paris.



Other top news topics included the Oscars, the Cricket World Cup and Nepal earthquake.



The most searched topic of the year was Lamar Odom.



The former NBC player and reality TV star nearly died after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.



And Google's most searched for question?



What is zero divided by zero.



Google's annual roundup represents the top "trending" searches, those with the biggest spikes.