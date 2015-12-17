ARCHIVE STORY: JUDGE: Erick DeLeon is guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
This isn't the first incident involving North High School and a case of a sexual nature.
Thirty-year-old Erick Deleon received a five-year suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for sexual exploitation by a school employee.
The judge found him guilty of having sex with a student.
Deleon ran a program for at-risk students at North High School.
But, the judge determined at DeLeon was also a school district employee because he worked as an assistant coach at West High School.
The girls mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the Sioux City Community School District.