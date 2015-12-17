ARCHIVE STORY: JUDGE: Erick DeLeon is guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee

This isn't the first incident involving North High School and a case of a sexual nature.

Thirty-year-old Erick Deleon received a five-year suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The judge found him guilty of having sex with a student.

Deleon ran a program for at-risk students at North High School.

But, the judge determined at DeLeon was also a school district employee because he worked as an assistant coach at West High School.

The girls mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the Sioux City Community School District.

