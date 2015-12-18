San Bernardino suspect charged

Federal prosecutor have charged the friend and former neighbor of the San Bernardino shooters who purchased the guns used in the attack.

A friend and former neighbor of the couple that police say killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California has been charged in connection with the attack.

24-year-old Enrique Marquez is accused of buying the two assault rifles used by Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik in the massacre.

Marquez is charged with "provide material support - including himself, a firearm and explosives - for crimes of terrorism; making a false statement in connection with acquisition of firearms; and immigration fraud."

He has also told agents that he and Farook had discussed some sort of attack in 2012, but backed out after the arrest of four local men plotting to kill Americans in Afghanistan.

The FBI is still working to verify the validity of that scenario.

